Uttarakhand: Five People Die in Two Separate Car Accidents at Pauri and Roorkee

Pauri/Roorkee: A horrific road accident has taken place in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, in which the car of a family returning from Delhi in Satpuli area fell into a deep ditch. The accident was so terrible that all three members of the family died. On receiving the information about the accident, the police and SDRF team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the ditch. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to the information, Satpuli police station received information that a car had fallen into the ditch in Dwarikhal near Gumkhal on the Silogi Gum-Baagi-Byaschaatti motor road. After this, the police and the SDRF team under the leadership of its Deputy Inspector Prem Prakash reached the spot. The deceased included a woman and two men.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Singh Negi (age 59 years), his wife Champa Devi and son Gaurav, all residents of Kuthar village, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The family was going from Delhi to their village Kuthar. The car went out of control near Dwarikhal near Gumkhal and fell into a 300-meter-deep ditch, the police said.

In another accident in Roorkee, two youths died when their car overturned as they were going to attend a wedding procession. Both the youths were going from Bhaneda village of Mangalore Kotwali area to Padli Gurjar village with their two other companions. Meanwhile, their car went out of control and overturned on the highway between Mangalore and Saliyar.

The car overturned several times on the highway and then stopped after hitting the divider. Gulsher and Arshad died on the spot in the accident while two other youths are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. The other two youths are seriously injured. Their condition is also said to be critical.

Mangalore Kotwali in-charge Inspector Shanti Kumar said that two youths have died in the accident and the bodies of both have been sent for postmortem. The accident happened due to the car going out of control.