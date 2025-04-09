ETV Bharat / bharat

253 Devotees Depart For Pakistan For Baisakhi Celebrations

Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee members at an event as a Jatha (group) departs for the pilgrimage in Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Divas (Vaisakhi) ( PTI )

New Delhi: A group of 253 devotees was sent from Delhi to Pakistan on Wednesday by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to take part in the Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Diwas celebrations.

The group departed after praying at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, according to a statement.

Paramjeet Singh Chandhok, a member of DSGMC, said that a total of 6,751 devotees from across India have been granted visas this year for the occasion. The DSGMC had applied for 253 visas, all of which were approved.

The group will cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border at 6 am Thursday. It has been divided into two parts — one will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, while the other will travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Chandhok said.