ETV Bharat / bharat

253 Devotees Depart For Pakistan For Baisakhi Celebrations

At least 253 devotees departed for the pilgrimage in Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Divas and Baisakhi.

At least 253 devotees departed for the pilgrimage in Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Divas and Baisakhi.
Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee members at an event as a Jatha (group) departs for the pilgrimage in Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Divas (Vaisakhi) (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 9, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A group of 253 devotees was sent from Delhi to Pakistan on Wednesday by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to take part in the Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Diwas celebrations.

The group departed after praying at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, according to a statement.

Paramjeet Singh Chandhok, a member of DSGMC, said that a total of 6,751 devotees from across India have been granted visas this year for the occasion. The DSGMC had applied for 253 visas, all of which were approved.

The group will cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border at 6 am Thursday. It has been divided into two parts — one will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, while the other will travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Chandhok said.

On Saturday, both groups will gather at Nankana Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi together over the next three days. After that, devotees who earlier visited Panja Sahib will go to Kartarpur Sahib, and vice versa, he said.

The group is scheduled to reach Lahore on April 16, where they will visit the local gurdwaras before returning to India on April 19, he added.

Daljit Singh Sarna has been appointed the group leader for the pilgrimage, the statement said. Chandhok said that this is the first time all the visas applied for were granted.

New Delhi: A group of 253 devotees was sent from Delhi to Pakistan on Wednesday by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to take part in the Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Diwas celebrations.

The group departed after praying at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, according to a statement.

Paramjeet Singh Chandhok, a member of DSGMC, said that a total of 6,751 devotees from across India have been granted visas this year for the occasion. The DSGMC had applied for 253 visas, all of which were approved.

The group will cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border at 6 am Thursday. It has been divided into two parts — one will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, while the other will travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Chandhok said.

On Saturday, both groups will gather at Nankana Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi together over the next three days. After that, devotees who earlier visited Panja Sahib will go to Kartarpur Sahib, and vice versa, he said.

The group is scheduled to reach Lahore on April 16, where they will visit the local gurdwaras before returning to India on April 19, he added.

Daljit Singh Sarna has been appointed the group leader for the pilgrimage, the statement said. Chandhok said that this is the first time all the visas applied for were granted.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEPART FOR PAKISTAN FOR BAISAKHIPAKISTAN BAISAKHI CELEBRATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.