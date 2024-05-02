223 Delhi Women Commission Employees Sacked by LG VK Saxena Over Alleged Irregular Appointments

New Delhi: As many as 223 employees of the Delhi Women's Commission were promptly dismissed with immediate effect by order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday. Allegations suggest that Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson, appointed them without authorization, going against the rules.

The recent order from the Delhi LG, citing the DCW Act, specifies that only 40 positions are officially sanctioned within the Delhi Women's Commission (DWC), and the commission lacks the authority to employ staff on a contractual basis.

The Additional Director of the DWC has further stated in the order that no assessment of essential positions was conducted before new appointments, nor was permission obtained for the additional financial burden incurred. This action stems from an inquiry report submitted to the former Lieutenant Governor in February 2017.

The inquiry committee discovered that 223 contract recruitments were not in compliance with regulations. These appointments, made by the DWC, were irregular and lacked adherence to prescribed rules, including procedural oversight and approval from the LG. Moreover, raises in remuneration and allowances for DWC employees were executed without sufficient justification and in violation of established protocols, prompting this significant action.

Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the DWC, has faced allegations in connection with these irregularities. In January, the Aam Aadmi Party decided to nominate her for the Rajya Sabha, leaving the chairperson position vacant. Criticisms have arisen, suggesting that during Maliwal's tenure, these recruitments were conducted disregarding the rules.