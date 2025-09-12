ETV Bharat / bharat

4 Dead, 3 Missing After Midnight Landslide In West Sikkim's Upper Rimbi

According to SP Geyzing Tshering Sherpa, three people died on the spot when the landslide hit the area. As soon as information was received, local police, along with villagers and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped or injured. Due to lack of proper route to reach the victims, they built a makeshift bridge using tree logs, and managed to safely evacuate two injured women from the landslide-hit area.

Gangtok: At least four persons were killed while three others are missing after a deadly landslide struck Upper Rimbi region under Yangthang Constituency in West Sikkim late on Thursday night, officials said.

Both the women were immediately taken to the District Hospital, where one of them died during treatment. The condition of other woman is stated to be critical.

Rescue and search operations are still underway, SP Sherpa said.