4 Dead, 3 Missing After Midnight Landslide In West Sikkim's Upper Rimbi

Tragedy unfolded in West Sikkim's Upper Rimbi when a landslide struck the village around midnight, killing at least four persons and leaving three others missing.

4 Dead, 3 Missing After Midnight Landslide In West Sikkim's Upper Rimbi
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 7:09 AM IST

Gangtok: At least four persons were killed while three others are missing after a deadly landslide struck Upper Rimbi region under Yangthang Constituency in West Sikkim late on Thursday night, officials said.

According to SP Geyzing Tshering Sherpa, three people died on the spot when the landslide hit the area. As soon as information was received, local police, along with villagers and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped or injured. Due to lack of proper route to reach the victims, they built a makeshift bridge using tree logs, and managed to safely evacuate two injured women from the landslide-hit area.

"Three persons were killed on the spot when the landslide hit. The police team, in coordination with local villagers and SSB personnel, managed to evacuate two injured women from the affected area after constructing a temporary tree log bridge over the flooded Hume River," said Sherpa.

Both the women were immediately taken to the District Hospital, where one of them died during treatment. The condition of other woman is stated to be critical.

"Despite the successful evacuation and their immediate transfer to the District Hospital, one of the women succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The other remains in critical condition, and three are still missing," added the official.

Rescue and search operations are still underway, SP Sherpa said.

