ETV Bharat / bharat

28 Dead As Rains Wreak Havoc In North, Northwest; Several Haryana Villages Inundated

New Delhi: At least 28 people died in rain-related incidents Sunday as heavy downpours lashed north and northwest India, causing landslides, traffic chaos and house collapses, as well as a dam breach which inundated several villages in Haryana.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said the annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended after heavy rains in the Shri Amarnathji Yatra area. This was the second straight day of heavy rains in the region with Rajasthan being the worst hit as the state reported 16 deaths over two days -- two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. Its Karauli district recorded "exceptionally heavy rainfall" of 38 cm.

Nine people, including eight members of a family, died in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Sunday as their vehicle was swept away by an overflowing seasonal rivulet.

Heavy rains lashed central, south, southwest and east Delhi too, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches. Officials said on Sunday a seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park in Rohini's Sector 20 the previous evening.

They said seven calls were received regarding waterlogging at different locations and four about fallen trees. Traffic was disrupted on the Najafgarh-Phirni road near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh Stand.

Gurugram recorded 70 mm of rainfall during the day. Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur Service Road, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 48.

These areas also saw traffic snarls with vehicles and pedestrians having to wade through knee-deep waters. Three girls were killed and one person was missing in Himachal Pradesh where landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains over the last two days led to the closure of more than 280 roads. Officials said 458 power and 48 water supply schemes are also affected.

Two deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun as a woman and her seven-year-old son died after the roof of their house collapsed in the Koch area following heavy rains.

A massive landslide at Bhimbali in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag stopped the flow of the Mandakini river briefly on Sunday, officials said. Down south in Karnataka, a flood alert has been sounded in the downstream of Pampa Sagar dam on Tungabhadra river in Koppal after the chain of the 19th crust gate broke, leading to the release of huge amount of water.

Sources in the water resource department said that they would require to empty the reservoir from the existing capacity of 105 TMC to 65 to 55 TMC to carry out repair work.