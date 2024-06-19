Ten Die After Consuming Illicit Liquor at Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi; 20 Others Hospitalised

Kallakuruchi : Ten people died and more than 20 people were hospitalised on Wednesday after they consumed illicit arrack in Kallakurichi town in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday night. Police said a group of daily wage earners consumed illicit arrack sold by bootleggers at Karunapuram in the town limits on Tuesday night.

On reaching home, most of them complained of giddiness, headache, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and irritation in the eyes. Their family members rushed them to a private hospital. Some of them were sent to Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital where ten victims died during treatment.

More than 20 people were admitted to Government Medical College, and more than 10 others were referred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry for advanced treatment.

The blood samples were collected and sent them to forensic laboratories in Villupuram and Jipmer. It has been found that methanol has been mixed with the drink. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who came to know about the incident, ordered Ministers E.V. Velu and M. Subramanian to visit Kallakurichi Hospital to inquire about the health of the patients. Also Kallakurichi District Collector Shravan Kumar Jadawat has been transferred.

M S Prasad has been appointed as new Kallakurichi District Collector. Also Kallakurichi District Superintendent of Police Samai Singh Meena has been removed from post and he was suspended. Subsequently, Rajat Chaturvedi has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Kallakurichi. Also, the police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tamil Selvan belonging to the District Prohibition Enforcement Unit have been suspended. Chief Minister Stalin has ordered CBCID to investigate the case.

In a post on X, CM Stalin said, "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist."