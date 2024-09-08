ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Commandos of Belagavi Centre Drowned to Death during River Crossing Training in Maharashtra

Belagavi (Karnataka): Two junior commandos belonging to the Belagavi Commando Center in Karnataka tragically drowned to death during a river crossing training exercise at the Tillari Dam in the neighboring state of Maharashtra. The incident happened on Saturday evening, official sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Jawans Vijaykumar Dinawal (28) hailing from Rajasthan and Divakar Roy (26) from West Bengal, both of whom were serving as instructors at the JL Wing Commando Training Center, Belagavi.

The group had arrived at Tillari Dam in Chandagada taluk of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra to undergo river crossing exercises. Two of the 6 soldiers who were crossing the river in the boat died in the accident. The remaining four have been rescued.

Information has been received that six soldiers went in a boat from one bank to the other bank of the Tillari Dam backwater to get river crossing training. But during this exercise, the boat suddenly sank in the middle of the river and two of them died. And four others, who were involved in the mishap, have been rescued. The officials of the JL Wing Commando have visited the incident site and inspected the surroundings to identify the cause of the drowning incident.