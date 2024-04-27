95 Children Illegally Being Taken to Bihar from UP Rescued in Ayodhya: Official

Ayodhya: In a major success against alleged child trafficking, at least 95 children being transported from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh illegally were rescued on Friday April 26 by the Uttar Pradesh Child Commission, an official said.

Divulging further details into the incident, Ayodhya Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sarvesh Awasthi informed that the children were rescued on Friday morning by the CWC members following inputs received by the Human Entry Trafficking Unit from UP Child Commission in this regard. Awasthi said that 95 children were found traveling without the consent letters of their parents while parents of two others were with their wards. Five clerics were also found accompanying the children, he added.

The children are residents of Araria and Purnia in Bihar. Later all the children were sent to Bal Sanrakshan Grih in Lucknow.

The alleged child smuggling comes after another group of children from Bihar, being sent to madrasas across states, were rescued by the Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission in Gorakhpur. Chairperson, of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, Priyank Kanoongo, who shared the word of the children's rescue in a post on X said, "Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR”.

"The Constitution of India has given the right to education to every child. It is compulsory for every child to go to school. In such a situation, taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution," he added.

"To prevent such crimes, it is necessary to lodge an FIR in the incident, which the Gorakhpur Railway Police has not done yet," the chief of the national children's panel added.