ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Children Died by Drowning in Pond at Uttar Pradesh's Agra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

About eight children got into the pond near Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Khandauli for bathing. Four of them drowned to death after they went into deep water. The other children were rescued. A woman who jumped into the water to save them but started drowning in the water herself, was also saved by the locals.

Several children drown to death at Uttar Pradesh's Khandauli
Several children drown to death at Uttar Pradesh's Khandauli (ETV Bharat)

Several children drown to death at Uttar Pradesh's Khandauli (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : At least four children drowned to death in a pond near Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli police station area of ​​the Agra district on Sunday morning. Four other children were rescued.

The police said that the children started drowning after they went into deep water. Seeing the children drowning, a woman jumped into the pond to save them but the woman also started drowning in the deep water. The children playing cricket there raised an alarm at this. Then a home guard and a youth passing by jumped into the pond and saved the woman. After this, the youth rescued the woman and four children. Later, the bodies of the four drowned children were taken out.

On Sunday morning around 10.30 am, the girls of a family were washing clothes in the pond. Small children were also bathing in the pond along with them. While bathing, the children went into deep water and started drowning. Seeing this, the girls started screaming for help. On this, a woman named Nagina jumped into the pond to save the children. But, she also started drowning in the deep pond. Hearing the screams, the youth playing cricket nearby reached the spot.

Then the policemen and home guards posted at the police post in Khandauli junction also reached the spot. Along with the policemen and home guards, the youth also jumped into the pond to save the children and the woman. They rescued four small children and the woman.

Etmadpur ACP Sukanya Sharma said that three rescued children are being treated in the hospital. The girls and boys who drowned in the pond were around 10 to 12 years old. Four children have died in the accident and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem.

Read more:

1. Newlywed Man Among Five Villagers Die Of Suffocation Inside Old Well In Chhattisgarh

2. Four Kids, Woman Drown in Forest Waterfall behind Lonavala's Bhushi Dam in Maharashtra

Several children drown to death at Uttar Pradesh's Khandauli (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : At least four children drowned to death in a pond near Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli police station area of ​​the Agra district on Sunday morning. Four other children were rescued.

The police said that the children started drowning after they went into deep water. Seeing the children drowning, a woman jumped into the pond to save them but the woman also started drowning in the deep water. The children playing cricket there raised an alarm at this. Then a home guard and a youth passing by jumped into the pond and saved the woman. After this, the youth rescued the woman and four children. Later, the bodies of the four drowned children were taken out.

On Sunday morning around 10.30 am, the girls of a family were washing clothes in the pond. Small children were also bathing in the pond along with them. While bathing, the children went into deep water and started drowning. Seeing this, the girls started screaming for help. On this, a woman named Nagina jumped into the pond to save the children. But, she also started drowning in the deep pond. Hearing the screams, the youth playing cricket nearby reached the spot.

Then the policemen and home guards posted at the police post in Khandauli junction also reached the spot. Along with the policemen and home guards, the youth also jumped into the pond to save the children and the woman. They rescued four small children and the woman.

Etmadpur ACP Sukanya Sharma said that three rescued children are being treated in the hospital. The girls and boys who drowned in the pond were around 10 to 12 years old. Four children have died in the accident and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem.

Read more:

1. Newlywed Man Among Five Villagers Die Of Suffocation Inside Old Well In Chhattisgarh

2. Four Kids, Woman Drown in Forest Waterfall behind Lonavala's Bhushi Dam in Maharashtra

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

TAGGED:

DROWNINGUPUTTAR PRADESHDROWNEDDROWNED TO DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.