Four Children Died by Drowning in Pond at Uttar Pradesh's Agra

Several children drown to death at Uttar Pradesh's Khandauli (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) : At least four children drowned to death in a pond near Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli police station area of ​​the Agra district on Sunday morning. Four other children were rescued.

The police said that the children started drowning after they went into deep water. Seeing the children drowning, a woman jumped into the pond to save them but the woman also started drowning in the deep water. The children playing cricket there raised an alarm at this. Then a home guard and a youth passing by jumped into the pond and saved the woman. After this, the youth rescued the woman and four children. Later, the bodies of the four drowned children were taken out.

On Sunday morning around 10.30 am, the girls of a family were washing clothes in the pond. Small children were also bathing in the pond along with them. While bathing, the children went into deep water and started drowning. Seeing this, the girls started screaming for help. On this, a woman named Nagina jumped into the pond to save the children. But, she also started drowning in the deep pond. Hearing the screams, the youth playing cricket nearby reached the spot.

Then the policemen and home guards posted at the police post in Khandauli junction also reached the spot. Along with the policemen and home guards, the youth also jumped into the pond to save the children and the woman. They rescued four small children and the woman.