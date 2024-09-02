12 Candidates Died during Jharkhand Excise Constable Recruitment, Confirms DGP Anurag Gupta

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: At least 12 candidates have died so far during the ongoing tests in different districts for the excise constable recruitment in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself is serious about this matter, said Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta, who has expressed deep grief over these deaths. As of now, post-mortem of the bodies of all the deceased is being done. A case is being registered.

Possible reason

The police are investigating how so many youths lost their lives. There is no reason officially confirmed so far for these deaths. However, there are reports saying that exposure to heat, stressful exercises and waiting for long hours in recruitment queues might have led to cardiac arrests leading to the death of these youths.

Most deaths in Palamu

In the investigation of ETV Bharat's team, more than 70 people have fainted in Palamu so far. The maximum number of deaths of 5 candidates has been in Palamu itself. More than a hundred candidates have fainted in Giridih. Not even one has died here. But mismanagement is clearly visible in Sadar Hospital. More than a dozen youths have fainted in Hazaribagh so far.

Two candidates have died. More than 100 candidates have fainted in Sahibganj so far and two candidates have died here. One of them died in CTC, Musabani and another at Tendergram, Ranchi. Complaints are being received that candidates were made to run even in the scorching sun.

DGP claimed to have made complete arrangements

However, DGP Anurag Gupta said that the arrangements for the restoration have been made in a complete manner. He invited the media and showed the arrangements at every centre. There is a provision of toilet, water, ORS, doctor, nurse and ambulance at every centre. "We try to start the race competition before 6 am and the process is completed by 10 am. Complete transparency is being maintained in this. Video recording is being done. But we are sad that many of our youth lost their lives. At present, the post-mortem report is being awaited," he said.

Since August 22

Actually, the excise constable recruitment is being organized by the State Staff Selection Commission. In the initial phase, the running competition has started in seven districts of the state from August 22. In the first phase, physical efficiency test is being organized for a total of 583 posts.