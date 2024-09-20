Four BSF Jawans Killed; 36 Injured In Budgam Road Accident

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): At least four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and 36 injured after a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Brel in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

A hired bus carrying BSF jawans for election duty for the second phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the officials said.

Officials further said that a joint rescue operation of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Budgam and other agencies is underway. "So far four bodies recovered and 36 injured BSF personnel have been rescued and shifted to district Hospital Budgam for further treatment," they added.

The Jammu Kashmir Police has taken serious notice of accident and started a probe. The identity of the deceased BSF personnel is yet to be ascertained.