Several BJP Dignitaries Congratulate LK Advani on being conferred with Bharat Ratna Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and said, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour." The PM praised the Deputy Prime Minister and stated, "One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. He started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He served as the Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his joy over the announcement and said, "Extremely happy with the announcement of awarding 'Bharat Ratna' to our senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. Advani has been dedicated to serving the country and his countrymen selflessly throughout his life. While holding various constitutional responsibilities as the Deputy Prime Minister, he did unprecedented work for the security, unity and integrity of the country with his strong leadership. Advani is known as the politician who set the standards of authenticity in Indian politics. In his long public life, he fought tirelessly for issues related to the country, culture, and people. His immense contribution to the party and ideology cannot be summed up in words. The decision of the Prime Minister to honour him with 'Bharat Ratna' is also an honour for crores of countrymen."

Furthermore, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu extended his heartfelt wishes towards him on social media. It read, "I am pleased beyond words to learn that the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, has been conferred on our mentor, former Dy. PM & one of the stalwarts of BJP, Shri LK Advani ji. Shri Advani’s statesmanlike leadership, his contribution as an outstanding parliamentarian, the grace he brought to all positions he held, his role as a senior ideologue, and his commitment to value-based politics, remain imprinted in public memory. Shri Advani’s historic Rath Yatra which brought momentum to the Ramjanmabhoomi movement will go down in history as a watershed moment. I spoke to Shri Advani Ji’s daughter & conveyed my boundless joy on this occasion."

Ashwini Kr. Choubey, the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister via X handle for announcing Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani ji. "The news of the country's senior leader, a living example of political correctness and inspiration, respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji getting Bharat Ratna is extremely pleasant. Heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for giving the Bharat Ratna to Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji who changed the direction of politics," he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur extended "sincerest wishes" to the party veteran by saying, "This well-deserved Bharat Ratna, conferred under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, serves as a poignant acknowledgement of a national hero's life devoted to the service of the nation."

"I extend my sincerest wishes to Shri LK Advani ji on being conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna for his decades-long service to the nation and the people," he added. "His unwavering dedication to public service, spanning from grassroots to serving as our Deputy Prime Minister and holding notable positions in the Union Cabinet, including I&B Ministry, exemplifies his strong belief in the freedom of expression, the role of media in nation building and lifelong commitment to the welfare of the nation," the minister further said.

