Four Bangladeshis Illegally Staying For Over 12 Years Arrested From Delhi Cantt Area

Delhi: The AATS team of South West district arrested four illegally staying Bangladeshi citizens from the Delhi Cantonment area upon receiving information from a secret source. All these Bangladeshis have been living illegally in India for the last 12 years. The people arrested by Delhi Police include two men and two women.

The arrested illegal Bangladeshis have been identified as Mohammad Asad Ali (44), Nasima Begum (40), Mohammad Naeem Khan (18) and Asha Moni (13). All of them are residents of Faruk Bazar Ajwatari of the Fulbari police station area of ​​the Kurigram district of Bangladesh.

During interrogation by the police, they said that they had crossed the river illegally and entered India 12 years ago. All the arrested illegal Bangladeshis did not have any valid documents for staying in India, only photocopies of Bangladesh identity cards were found.

Sent to deportation centre

The AATS team of South West District had received secret information that some suspicious people were roaming in the Delhi Cantt area. Seeing the seriousness of the matter and acting on the information, ASIs Praveen Kumar, Vinod, Jaipal and Sandhya along with other staff went to the spot and arrested these people. They interrogated them under the leadership of Inspector Ram Kumar and ACP Ranveer Singh. After completing all the legal formalities against the accused, they have been sent to the deportation centre.

This action is part of the campaign against illegal immigrants being run by the Union Home Affairs Ministry. This promptness of the South-West District Police proves that they are fully committed to maintaining law and order. This campaign has strengthened the sense of security among the general public and faith in the police, sources said.