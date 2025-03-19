ETV Bharat / bharat

Seventh Round Of Talks Between Farmers And Centre Underway In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The seventh round of talks between the Central government and farmers started on Wednesday over several demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The meeting is being held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration in Sector-26 in Chandigarh. Led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the meeting is witnessing participation from ministers and senior officials of the Punjab government while the farmers are represented by a 28-member delegation of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

So far, six rounds of talks have been held between the Center and the farmers, but no concrete solution could be reached. The last meeting was held on February 22, in which Union Minister Chouhan had said that the farmers had presented some data that the government will corroborate. Likewise previous meetings, no consensus could be reached in that meeting as well. Now the farmers are hopeful that there will be a positive decision from the seventh round of talks.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 113 days at Khanauri border, is also among the attendees. He reached Chandigarh from Khanauri border via ambulance. Earlier, he had attended the meetings on February 14 and 22 in a similar manner. In the previous meeting, Chouhan had inquired about Dallewal's health, which the farmers considered a positive sign. Dallewal had told that his hunger strike will continue till a law guaranteeing MSP was passed.

Key points of the farmers' movement

The farmers' movement on the Punjab-Haryana border for the last one year has witnessed several incidents.

In February 2024, Haryana Police barricaded the Shambhu border and stopped the farmers from going to Delhi. The High Court had ordered opening the borders, but the Haryana government had approached the Supreme Court against it. So far, 10 hearings have been held in the Supreme Court but the matter is unresolved.

Farmers tried to march to Delhi thrice on December 6, 8 and 14, 2024 but police stopped them every time. During this, tear gas and barricading were used for stopping them. Farmers have complained that the government is not taking their demands seriously.

Then it was Dallewal's hunger strike. Before starting his hunger strike on November 26, 2024, he was detained by the Punjab Police, but was released on December 1 under pressure from the farmers unions. His hunger strike has been going on since then. Several hearings were held in the Supreme Court regarding his health, after which the Centre opened the way for talks.

Demands of farmers

MSP guarantee law for all crops.

2. Dr Swaminathan Commission report should be implemented.