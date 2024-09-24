Seventh Class Student Stabs His Classmate For Not Lending Pen In Bihar's Bettiah

West Champaran (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a student of Class VII stabbed his classmate. It is learnt that a verbal duel took place between the two students over a pen in the school and that led to a fight between the duo. Hence, in a fit of rage, the student reportedly attacked the other student in Bettiah with a knife, said the police.

The incident took place at Durgabagh under the Bettiah Nagar Police Station limits. The injured has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bettiah, for treatment where he is undergoing treatment. The injured student said that on Monday the accused student had asked him to lend a pen, but when he did not give him the pen, he stabbed him.

"Around 7 am, he stabbed me near the construction office in Durgabagh. The school teacher Abhinandan Dwivedi was going on the same route and he happened to see the incident, immediately he took me to Bettiah GMCH for treatment," the injured student said.

The injured student is a resident of Supriya Road Shanti Nagar of Nagar Police Station area. Sadar SDPO Vivek Deep said that the police are investigating the case. Action will be taken soon against the accused student, who is absconding.

"If the teachers had taken the dispute seriously on Monday, this incident would not have happened," the police said. The injured student says that he had informed the class teacher about the dispute in the school, but the teacher did not take any action in that connection, he remarked.

"The student has been stabbed near the Durga temple. He has not been stabbed near the school gate. When I got a call from my colleague Abhinandan Dwived I went there and saw the student lying injured and we brought him to the GMCH. I have no idea whether the student had complained or not," Mukesh Kumar, the teacher said.

