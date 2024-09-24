ETV Bharat / bharat

Seventh Class Student Stabs His Classmate For Not Lending Pen In Bihar's Bettiah

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

In a dreadful incident, a student of Class VII attacked his classmate with a knife over a trivial issue. The injured student was admitted to a hospital by their teacher, who happened to see him, when he was going to the school. Right now, the student is undergoing treatment while the accused student is absconding.

In a shocking incident, a student of Class VII stabbed his classmate.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

West Champaran (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a student of Class VII stabbed his classmate. It is learnt that a verbal duel took place between the two students over a pen in the school and that led to a fight between the duo. Hence, in a fit of rage, the student reportedly attacked the other student in Bettiah with a knife, said the police.

The incident took place at Durgabagh under the Bettiah Nagar Police Station limits. The injured has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bettiah, for treatment where he is undergoing treatment. The injured student said that on Monday the accused student had asked him to lend a pen, but when he did not give him the pen, he stabbed him.

"Around 7 am, he stabbed me near the construction office in Durgabagh. The school teacher Abhinandan Dwivedi was going on the same route and he happened to see the incident, immediately he took me to Bettiah GMCH for treatment," the injured student said.

The injured student is a resident of Supriya Road Shanti Nagar of Nagar Police Station area. Sadar SDPO Vivek Deep said that the police are investigating the case. Action will be taken soon against the accused student, who is absconding.

"If the teachers had taken the dispute seriously on Monday, this incident would not have happened," the police said. The injured student says that he had informed the class teacher about the dispute in the school, but the teacher did not take any action in that connection, he remarked.

"The student has been stabbed near the Durga temple. He has not been stabbed near the school gate. When I got a call from my colleague Abhinandan Dwived I went there and saw the student lying injured and we brought him to the GMCH. I have no idea whether the student had complained or not," Mukesh Kumar, the teacher said.

Read more: 12-Year-Boy Arrested For Killing Class II Student of Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

West Champaran (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a student of Class VII stabbed his classmate. It is learnt that a verbal duel took place between the two students over a pen in the school and that led to a fight between the duo. Hence, in a fit of rage, the student reportedly attacked the other student in Bettiah with a knife, said the police.

The incident took place at Durgabagh under the Bettiah Nagar Police Station limits. The injured has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bettiah, for treatment where he is undergoing treatment. The injured student said that on Monday the accused student had asked him to lend a pen, but when he did not give him the pen, he stabbed him.

"Around 7 am, he stabbed me near the construction office in Durgabagh. The school teacher Abhinandan Dwivedi was going on the same route and he happened to see the incident, immediately he took me to Bettiah GMCH for treatment," the injured student said.

The injured student is a resident of Supriya Road Shanti Nagar of Nagar Police Station area. Sadar SDPO Vivek Deep said that the police are investigating the case. Action will be taken soon against the accused student, who is absconding.

"If the teachers had taken the dispute seriously on Monday, this incident would not have happened," the police said. The injured student says that he had informed the class teacher about the dispute in the school, but the teacher did not take any action in that connection, he remarked.

"The student has been stabbed near the Durga temple. He has not been stabbed near the school gate. When I got a call from my colleague Abhinandan Dwived I went there and saw the student lying injured and we brought him to the GMCH. I have no idea whether the student had complained or not," Mukesh Kumar, the teacher said.

Read more: 12-Year-Boy Arrested For Killing Class II Student of Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STUDENT STABS CLASSMATEFIGHT OVER PENINJURED UNDERGOING TREATMENTACCUSED STUDENT ABSCONDINGVII CLASS STUDENT STABS CLASSMATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.