Minor Girl Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad; Killer Had Ill Motive On Mother

Hyderabad: In a petrifying incident, a seven-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a man who allegedly had malicious intentions towards her mother to eliminate an obstacle in the pursuit of his ill motive. The atrocity took place on Dussehra in Hyderabad's Suraram area but came to light late on Tuesday.

According to reports, Samish Prabhakar (40), a native of Pataguda village in Adilabad district, moved to Hyderabad seven months ago, to work as a labourer. He lived in Jeevanjyotinagar, Suraram along with a woman from his village who had two daughters, including the deceased. The accused, Tirupati, who was also from the same locality and working as a labourer, was reportedly familiar with Prabhakar.

Tirupati, who had been eyeing the woman, allegedly hatched a plan with Prabhakar to eliminate her two daughters to remove "obstacles" on his way to be with her. On the morning of October 12, Tirupati took the woman's eldest daughter to his house on a two-wheeler and returned her around 3 pm. However, seeing none at home, he retook her at 5 pm.

Tirupati drove around with the minor till dusk and later took her to an isolated spot near Basaregadi village under Medchal police station limits. There, he stabbed the girl to death, wrapped her body in a sack and disposed of it in a nearby forest.

Following the girl's disappearance, Prabhakar filed a missing person complaint. The police formed a special investigation team and launched the probe. Based on the CCTV footage, which revealed that Tirupati rode the minor on his bike, police detained him in the wee hours of Tuesday and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The body of the child was recovered and sent to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

The police are now zeroing in on whether any other motives were behind the murder and are expected to reveal more details soon.