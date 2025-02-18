ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Students Booked For Ragging In Kerala Govt College

Bins Jose, the victim, filed a complaint with the principal and the Kazhakoottam Police regarding the incident naming seven senior students for atrocities oh him.

(ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A first-year Biotechnology student at Karyavattom Government College was found to have been a victim of ragging. The college's anti-ragging committee conducted an investigation and confirmed it.

Bins Jose, the victim, filed a complaint with the principal and the Kazhakoottam Police regarding the incident after which the investigation followed.

In his complaint, Jose accused seven third-year undergraduate students — Velu, Prince, Ananthan, Parthan, Alan, Shravan, and Salman — of involvement in the act. A thorough examination of CCTV footage and the witness statements confirmed the condemnable act.

On February 11, there was a brawl between the senior and junior students in which Jose's friend Abhishek was injured after being beaten by seniors. The Kazhakoottam Police registered a case based on the complaints from both groups. The complaint states that the seniors came looking for Abhishek, grabbed Jose, took him to the union room and beat him up in a group.

Jose's shirt was torn, he was forced to kneel and was hit on the back and cheek. When he fell to the floor, he was beaten again. He said when he asked for water, they spat on him and then gave him a water bottle.

The principal submitted a report to the Kazhakoottam police on Monday based on the findings submitted in the form of a report by the committee. Based on the report, the police confirmed that a case has been registered against the seven students named in the complaint.

