Seven Shooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested While Planning Murder In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has taken action against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in several states, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. In a 'pan India' action against the Bishnoi gang, the Special Cell has arrested seven shooters of the gang. Weapons have also been recovered from their possession.

According to the Delhi Police, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested seven suspected shooters, who were planning to target someone in Rajasthan. These arrests have been made a few days after the sensational murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai on October 12. The Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddiqui.

Officials said that seven arrests have been made in Punjab and other states. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from those arrested. An official said that it is suspected that they were planning to target someone in Rajasthan on the instructions of Arju Bishnoi, who is a close confidant of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to information, Arju Bishnoi is associated with the Lawrence gang, but it is operated by Anmol Bishnoi.

"The counter-intelligence team of the Special Cell has arrested seven shooters. The first arrest was of Ritesh on October 23 in Delhi. A man named Sukharam was arrested from Rajasthan. Arrests have also been made from Abohar and Sirsa in Punjab. They were planning to kill a man named Sunil Pehelwan in Rajasthan. They had also done recce twice. A GPS tracking device has also been recovered from them," Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, Additional CP Special Cell, Delhi Police, said.

