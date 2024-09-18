ETV Bharat / bharat

From Free Treatment To Monthly Pensions: Congress's Seven Poll Promises For Haryana

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Haryana assembly elections at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Released by the Congress leaders led by its President Mallikarjun Kharge, it has seven promises to the people of Haryana.

Among others, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Haryana Observer Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Leader of Opposition from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa, Congress State President Chaudhary Udaybhan, and former Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal were present on the occasion. However, two big faces of the Haryana Congress, Kumari Shailaja and Randeep Surjewala, were not present during this time.

Congress’s Haryana Sankalp Patra has seven promises written with the faces of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. Here are more details.

Power To Women

Congress has promised to give Rs. 2000 per month claiming to empower women in the state. It has also been said that the price of a domestic gas cylinder will be reduced to Rs. 500.

Emphasis On Social Security

The second promise made by the party is about social security, saying that the elderly people would be given a monthly pension of Rs. 6,000. The differently-abled persons and widows will also receive a pension of Rs 6,000 every month under Congress rule, it said, besides promising to restore the old pension scheme.