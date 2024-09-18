ETV Bharat / bharat

From Free Treatment To Monthly Pensions: Congress's Seven Poll Promises For Haryana

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

The Congress Party has released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Haryana. The grand old party has made seven promises to the people of Haryana including several freebies and monthly cash assistance schemes.

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Haryana assembly elections at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Released by the Congress leaders led by its President Mallikarjun Kharge, it has seven promises to the people of Haryana.

Among others, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Haryana Observer Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Leader of Opposition from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa, Congress State President Chaudhary Udaybhan, and former Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal were present on the occasion. However, two big faces of the Haryana Congress, Kumari Shailaja and Randeep Surjewala, were not present during this time.

Congress’s Haryana Sankalp Patra has seven promises written with the faces of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. Here are more details.

Power To Women

Congress has promised to give Rs. 2000 per month claiming to empower women in the state. It has also been said that the price of a domestic gas cylinder will be reduced to Rs. 500.

Emphasis On Social Security

The second promise made by the party is about social security, saying that the elderly people would be given a monthly pension of Rs. 6,000. The differently-abled persons and widows will also receive a pension of Rs 6,000 every month under Congress rule, it said, besides promising to restore the old pension scheme.

Secure Future For Youth

Congress's Haryana manifesto also promises that the youth will be given a secure future. It says that 2 lakh permanent recruitments will be made under the Recruitment Act. The document also pledged to make the state drug-free completely.

Prosperity To Every Family

The grand old party also vowed that every family will be given 300 units of free electricity and free treatment worth Rs 25 lakh.

Roof For Poor

Congress also promised to provide a roof to the poor under which a plot of 100 yards would be given to the poor on which a two-room house would be built for Rs. 3.5 lakh.

Prosperity To Farmers

The party also emphasised the prosperity of farmers, saying that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be given a legal guarantee along with immediate crop compensation.

Rights To Backward Classes

Congress also talked about giving rights to backward classes under which caste-based surveys will be conducted. The limit of the creamy layer will be increased to Rs. 10 lakh.

