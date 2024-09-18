From Free Treatment To Monthly Pensions: Congress's Seven Poll Promises For Haryana

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Haryana assembly elections at its headquarters in New Delhi.
Released by the Congress leaders led by its President Mallikarjun Kharge, it has seven promises to the people of Haryana.
Among others, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Haryana Observer Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Leader of Opposition from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa, Congress State President Chaudhary Udaybhan, and former Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal were present on the occasion. However, two big faces of the Haryana Congress, Kumari Shailaja and Randeep Surjewala, were not present during this time.
Congress’s Haryana Sankalp Patra has seven promises written with the faces of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. Here are more details.
Power To Women
Congress has promised to give Rs. 2000 per month claiming to empower women in the state. It has also been said that the price of a domestic gas cylinder will be reduced to Rs. 500.
Emphasis On Social Security
The second promise made by the party is about social security, saying that the elderly people would be given a monthly pension of Rs. 6,000. The differently-abled persons and widows will also receive a pension of Rs 6,000 every month under Congress rule, it said, besides promising to restore the old pension scheme.
#WATCH कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने दिल्ली में AICC मुख्यालय में हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पार्टी के घोषणापत्र के रूप में पार्टी की गारंटी जारी की। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेस महासचिव के.सी. वेणुगोपाल, हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा, हरियाणा कांग्रेस… pic.twitter.com/jrlRrqCQ4k— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 18, 2024
Secure Future For Youth
Congress's Haryana manifesto also promises that the youth will be given a secure future. It says that 2 lakh permanent recruitments will be made under the Recruitment Act. The document also pledged to make the state drug-free completely.
Prosperity To Every Family
The grand old party also vowed that every family will be given 300 units of free electricity and free treatment worth Rs 25 lakh.
Roof For Poor
Congress also promised to provide a roof to the poor under which a plot of 100 yards would be given to the poor on which a two-room house would be built for Rs. 3.5 lakh.
Prosperity To Farmers
The party also emphasised the prosperity of farmers, saying that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be given a legal guarantee along with immediate crop compensation.
Rights To Backward Classes
Congress also talked about giving rights to backward classes under which caste-based surveys will be conducted. The limit of the creamy layer will be increased to Rs. 10 lakh.
