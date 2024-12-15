ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Mysterious Deaths In Budhal: J&K Ministers Take Swift Action, Focus On Healthcare And Investigations

Health Minister Sakeena Itoo emphasised strengthening Kotranka's healthcare, deploying medical teams, and testing food to address the Budhal tragedy, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

In a proactive response to the tragic deaths of seven persons at Budhaal village, allegedly caused by an unidentified illness, Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javed Ahmed Rana visited Kotranka on Sunday to assess the situation and expedite relief measures.
Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo and Minister for Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana visit Kotranka on Sunday to assess the situation and expedite relief measures following the mysterious deaths. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Jammu: In a proactive response to the tragic deaths of seven persons at Budhal tehsil, allegedly caused by an unidentified illness, Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javed Ahmed Rana visited Kotranka sub-division on Sunday to assess the situation and expedite relief measures. The Ministers chaired a high-level review meeting attended by senior officials, including Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health & Medical Education.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo stressed the urgency of strengthening the local healthcare system. "We are taking every possible measure to identify and address the root cause of this tragedy. Immediate steps like deploying medical teams, testing food and milk samples and establishing advanced diagnostic facilities in Kotranka are being implemented to ensure the safety of the people," she said.

She directed the establishment of an MRI facility in Kotranka and emphasised the need for enforcing social distancing, expediting forensic investigations and enhancing surveillance efforts. Minister for Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana announced the allocation of two mobile medical units (MMUs) for Rajouri and Poonch districts worth Rs 1 crore each under the Tribal Affairs Department. "These MMUs will provide essential healthcare services, including diagnostics, treatment, and preventive care, directly to underserved areas. Ensuring accessible healthcare is our top priority," he said.

He also directed the Forest Department to prepare a comprehensive proposal for water conservation through check dams, aimed at addressing long-term water management challenges. Additionally, he ordered immediate water quality testing in the affected regions.

Central Team Arrives for Investigation

A central expert team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), PGIMER, Chandigarh, and ICMR has been sent to Rajouri to assist in identifying the cause of the unidentified illness.

Comprehensive Surveillance and Medical Support

Secretary Health Dr Abid Rasheed Shah informed the meeting about robust interventions, including the deployment of rapid response teams, special health camps and isolation wards at GMC Rajouri, Jammu and SMGS Hospital. "We are ensuring adequate logistics, medicines and ambulances are available to tackle any further spread of the illness," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma provided a detailed timeline of events and outlined efforts in surveillance, laboratory testing and environmental inquiries. Over 3,145 persons have been surveyed through door-to-door campaigns, and 384 special health camps have been organised in the affected areas. MLA Budhaal, Javed Iqbal Choudhary, commended the swift response from the government and district administration.

SSP Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar; ADDC Rajouri Dr Raj Kumar Thapa; Director Health Services Jammu Dr Rakesh Mangotra; and Principal GMC Rajouri AS Bhatia among other key officials who were present at the meeting.

Both Ministers reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to providing all necessary support and ensuring the well-being of the affected families and communities. "Our collective focus remains on identifying the cause and preventing any further loss of life," they said.

This comprehensive approach underscores the administration's dedication to safeguarding public health and addressing the underlying challenges in remote areas.

Read more: Dr Ashutosh Gupta Assures Public Of Thorough Investigation Into Rajouri Deaths

Jammu: In a proactive response to the tragic deaths of seven persons at Budhal tehsil, allegedly caused by an unidentified illness, Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javed Ahmed Rana visited Kotranka sub-division on Sunday to assess the situation and expedite relief measures. The Ministers chaired a high-level review meeting attended by senior officials, including Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health & Medical Education.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo stressed the urgency of strengthening the local healthcare system. "We are taking every possible measure to identify and address the root cause of this tragedy. Immediate steps like deploying medical teams, testing food and milk samples and establishing advanced diagnostic facilities in Kotranka are being implemented to ensure the safety of the people," she said.

She directed the establishment of an MRI facility in Kotranka and emphasised the need for enforcing social distancing, expediting forensic investigations and enhancing surveillance efforts. Minister for Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana announced the allocation of two mobile medical units (MMUs) for Rajouri and Poonch districts worth Rs 1 crore each under the Tribal Affairs Department. "These MMUs will provide essential healthcare services, including diagnostics, treatment, and preventive care, directly to underserved areas. Ensuring accessible healthcare is our top priority," he said.

He also directed the Forest Department to prepare a comprehensive proposal for water conservation through check dams, aimed at addressing long-term water management challenges. Additionally, he ordered immediate water quality testing in the affected regions.

Central Team Arrives for Investigation

A central expert team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), PGIMER, Chandigarh, and ICMR has been sent to Rajouri to assist in identifying the cause of the unidentified illness.

Comprehensive Surveillance and Medical Support

Secretary Health Dr Abid Rasheed Shah informed the meeting about robust interventions, including the deployment of rapid response teams, special health camps and isolation wards at GMC Rajouri, Jammu and SMGS Hospital. "We are ensuring adequate logistics, medicines and ambulances are available to tackle any further spread of the illness," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma provided a detailed timeline of events and outlined efforts in surveillance, laboratory testing and environmental inquiries. Over 3,145 persons have been surveyed through door-to-door campaigns, and 384 special health camps have been organised in the affected areas. MLA Budhaal, Javed Iqbal Choudhary, commended the swift response from the government and district administration.

SSP Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar; ADDC Rajouri Dr Raj Kumar Thapa; Director Health Services Jammu Dr Rakesh Mangotra; and Principal GMC Rajouri AS Bhatia among other key officials who were present at the meeting.

Both Ministers reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to providing all necessary support and ensuring the well-being of the affected families and communities. "Our collective focus remains on identifying the cause and preventing any further loss of life," they said.

This comprehensive approach underscores the administration's dedication to safeguarding public health and addressing the underlying challenges in remote areas.

Read more: Dr Ashutosh Gupta Assures Public Of Thorough Investigation Into Rajouri Deaths

Last Updated : 9 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJOURI DEATHS SEVEN MYSTERIOUS DEATHSJK MINISTERS TAKE SWIFT ACTIONCENTRAL TEAM ARRIVES FOR PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.