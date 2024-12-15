ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Mysterious Deaths In Budhal: J&K Ministers Take Swift Action, Focus On Healthcare And Investigations

Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo and Minister for Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana visit Kotranka on Sunday to assess the situation and expedite relief measures following the mysterious deaths. ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: In a proactive response to the tragic deaths of seven persons at Budhal tehsil, allegedly caused by an unidentified illness, Ministers Sakeena Itoo and Javed Ahmed Rana visited Kotranka sub-division on Sunday to assess the situation and expedite relief measures. The Ministers chaired a high-level review meeting attended by senior officials, including Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health & Medical Education.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo stressed the urgency of strengthening the local healthcare system. "We are taking every possible measure to identify and address the root cause of this tragedy. Immediate steps like deploying medical teams, testing food and milk samples and establishing advanced diagnostic facilities in Kotranka are being implemented to ensure the safety of the people," she said.

She directed the establishment of an MRI facility in Kotranka and emphasised the need for enforcing social distancing, expediting forensic investigations and enhancing surveillance efforts. Minister for Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana announced the allocation of two mobile medical units (MMUs) for Rajouri and Poonch districts worth Rs 1 crore each under the Tribal Affairs Department. "These MMUs will provide essential healthcare services, including diagnostics, treatment, and preventive care, directly to underserved areas. Ensuring accessible healthcare is our top priority," he said.

He also directed the Forest Department to prepare a comprehensive proposal for water conservation through check dams, aimed at addressing long-term water management challenges. Additionally, he ordered immediate water quality testing in the affected regions.

Central Team Arrives for Investigation

A central expert team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), PGIMER, Chandigarh, and ICMR has been sent to Rajouri to assist in identifying the cause of the unidentified illness.

Comprehensive Surveillance and Medical Support