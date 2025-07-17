ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Killed, Two Injured In Car-Bike Collision In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: Seven people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured after a car collided with a motorcycle near a nursery on Vani-Dindori road in Dindori town under the Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday, adding that the fatality took place late Wednesday night.

After being alerted at 11:57 pm, the police reached the spot and found the two vehicles had fallen into a small canal alongside the road. A rescue operation was carried out by the police with the help of other agencies.

"After colliding with the bike, the car overturned and fell into a roadside drain in the Dindori area. Among the deceased are three men, three women, and a child who were travelling in the car. Two people, who were on the motorbike, were also injured," a police official said.