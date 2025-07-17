Seven Killed, Two Injured In Car-Bike Collision In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: Seven people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured after a car collided with a motorcycle near a nursery on Vani-Dindori road in Dindori town under the Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday, adding that the fatality took place late Wednesday night.
After being alerted at 11:57 pm, the police reached the spot and found the two vehicles had fallen into a small canal alongside the road. A rescue operation was carried out by the police with the help of other agencies.
"After colliding with the bike, the car overturned and fell into a roadside drain in the Dindori area. Among the deceased are three men, three women, and a child who were travelling in the car. Two people, who were on the motorbike, were also injured," a police official said.
The deceased were identified as Devidas Pandit Gangurde (28), Manisha Devidas Gangurde (23) and Bhavesh Devidas Gangurde (2) of Sarasale Tal, Uttam Eknath Yadav (42) and Alka Uttam Yadav (38) of Koshimbe Tal, Dattatreya Namdev Waghmare (45) and Anusaya Dattatray Waghmare (40) of Devpur under Devthan Tal. Devidas, Manisha, and Bhavesh Gangurde were members of the same family.
The injured have been identified as Mangesh Yashwant Kurghade (25) and Ajay Jagannath Gond (18) of Nadge Got village under Jawhar Taluka of Palghar district. The duo are undergoing treatment at Nashik District Hospital, police said.
