ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Killed, 13 Injured As Tata Magic, Dumper Collide Head-On In UP's Hathras

Hathras: A tragic accident occurred in Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon when a Tata Magic and a container collided head-on near Jaitpur village, located on the Mathura-Kasganj Highway in the Sikandrarao police station area. The collision resulted in the death of seven people, including three women, three men, and a child. Thirteen others, all from the same family, were severely injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The victims, residents of Kumhrai village in the Chandapa police station area, were travelling in the Tata Magic to Etah, a nearby town. According to reports, the accident happened when the Magic reached near Jaitpur village and collided with a container truck coming from the opposite direction. The crash caused the Tata Magic to overturn, leading to the tragic loss of life. Six of the injured were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition, while the remaining injured were treated at the district hospital.

Authorities responded immediately, with police teams from nearby stations, as well as senior officials, including the Chief Development Officer (CO) Sadar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), and District Magistrate Rahul Pandey, reaching both the accident site and the hospital. The District Magistrate confirmed the details of the accident and instructed medical teams to provide the best possible care for the injured.