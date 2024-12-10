ETV Bharat / bharat

Seven Killed, 13 Injured As Tata Magic, Dumper Collide Head-On In UP's Hathras

A major road accident took place in Hathras. Seven people were killed when a Tata Magic and Dumper collided in Hathras on Tuesday.

Seven people, including three women and a child, were killed in a head-on collision between a Tata Magic and a dumper near Jaitpur village on the Sikandrarao-Hathras road on Tuesday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 14 minutes ago

Hathras: A tragic accident occurred in Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon when a Tata Magic and a container collided head-on near Jaitpur village, located on the Mathura-Kasganj Highway in the Sikandrarao police station area. The collision resulted in the death of seven people, including three women, three men, and a child. Thirteen others, all from the same family, were severely injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The victims, residents of Kumhrai village in the Chandapa police station area, were travelling in the Tata Magic to Etah, a nearby town. According to reports, the accident happened when the Magic reached near Jaitpur village and collided with a container truck coming from the opposite direction. The crash caused the Tata Magic to overturn, leading to the tragic loss of life. Six of the injured were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition, while the remaining injured were treated at the district hospital.

Authorities responded immediately, with police teams from nearby stations, as well as senior officials, including the Chief Development Officer (CO) Sadar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), and District Magistrate Rahul Pandey, reaching both the accident site and the hospital. The District Magistrate confirmed the details of the accident and instructed medical teams to provide the best possible care for the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and assured that the injured would receive the best medical care.

Read more:

Hathras: A tragic accident occurred in Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon when a Tata Magic and a container collided head-on near Jaitpur village, located on the Mathura-Kasganj Highway in the Sikandrarao police station area. The collision resulted in the death of seven people, including three women, three men, and a child. Thirteen others, all from the same family, were severely injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The victims, residents of Kumhrai village in the Chandapa police station area, were travelling in the Tata Magic to Etah, a nearby town. According to reports, the accident happened when the Magic reached near Jaitpur village and collided with a container truck coming from the opposite direction. The crash caused the Tata Magic to overturn, leading to the tragic loss of life. Six of the injured were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition, while the remaining injured were treated at the district hospital.

Authorities responded immediately, with police teams from nearby stations, as well as senior officials, including the Chief Development Officer (CO) Sadar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), and District Magistrate Rahul Pandey, reaching both the accident site and the hospital. The District Magistrate confirmed the details of the accident and instructed medical teams to provide the best possible care for the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and assured that the injured would receive the best medical care.

Read more:

Last Updated : 14 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENT IN HATHRASDUMPER TATA MAGIC COLLIDESEVEN PEOPLE DIED HATHRAS ACCIDENTSEVEN KILLED IN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.