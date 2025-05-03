Seven Deaths, Fake Degree, Big Scam: Narendra John Camm Under Police Scanner

Bilaspur: Bilaspur police got judicial remand of Dr Narendra John Camm, accused of killing many people. The court has handed over the judicial remand for one day to the Bilaspur police. In the court, the police had demanded judicial remand till Monday, but the court granted a day remand.

Justice Krishna Murari Sharma heard the Narendra John Camm case. Bilaspur police will interrogate the fake doctor during the remand period. The SSP has formed a special team for the interrogation.

Police Get One-Day Remand

A senior police officer said that alleged fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav, also known as Narendra John Camm, has been arrested from a jail in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the death of former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla. Police stated that Yadav had performed surgery on Shukla at a private hospital in Bilaspur in 2006, after which the former Speaker passed away.

Yadav was previously arrested in connection with the deaths of seven patients following botched surgeries at a hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, and was lodged in jail there.

Narendra John Camm

Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said Yadav was taken into custody from Damoh district jail on Thursday and brought here on Friday morning after obtaining necessary orders from the courts of both states.

Shukla, then Congress MLA from Kota assembly constituency, died in August 2006 at a private hospital in Bilaspur. He was the first speaker of the Chhattisgarh assembly from the time the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000 to 2003. The former speaker's son, Pradeep Shukla, recently filed a police complaint, alleging that Yadav was associated with the private hospital when his father was admitted there.

Yadav had performed heart surgery on my father, and then he was kept on a ventilator for 18 days before he was declared dead on August 20, 2006. Hospital management had taken Rs 20 lakh from the state government for my father's treatment: Pradeep Shukla, son of former speaker

Culpable homicide

Bilaspur police on April 20 registered a case against Yadav and the private hospital for culpable homicide (Section 304) and cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police found that Yadav's degree was fake, and his registration with the Medical Council of India/Chhattisgarh Medical Council was yet to be traced.

Yadav was arrested after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received a complaint alleging that seven people had died at Mission Hospital in Damoh, where he had operated on patients under the pretence of treating heart diseases.

Read more: 7 Deaths After Treatment In MP: FIR Against 'Fake' Cardiologist 'Dr Narendra John Camm', Accused 'Missing'