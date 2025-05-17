Setback To AAP: 15 Councilors In Delhi Resign; Announce New Party

New Delhi: In a setback to the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party, 15 councilors of the AAP have resigned from the party and announced a new outfit.

The rebel councilors of the AAP led by Mukesh Goel, who was the leader of the party on the MCD, announced their new outfit 'Indraprastha Vikas Party' during a special presser at the Constitution Club of Delhi on Saturday.

Goel had contested in the Delhi Assembly Election as AAP candidate from Adarsh Nagar constituency which he lost to BJP's Raj Kumar Bhatia by over 11000 votes. Goel had joined the AAP after defecting from the Congress.

Asked for the reason for quitting the AAP, Goel stated that the party could not work for people despite being in power in the national capital. Goel also alleged "internal conflicts" in the AAP.

"About 15 councillors have resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party and formed a new party, Indraprastha Vikas Party. Despite being in power, we could not work for the service of the people of Delhi. We could not work due to internal conflicts," he said.

"This decision was made because we won the 2022 elections with a huge majority from Aam Aadmi Party. Out of 250 seats, 135 were ours in the municipal corporation. What is the reason that gradually this number has dropped to around 90? It’s because in the 2.5 years we were in power, we did not work. No budget was allocated," added Goel.