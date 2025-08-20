Setback For WB Govt: SC Junks Review Petition In Teachers' Recruitment Scam Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the West Bengal government seeking review of its decision, in April this year, upholding a decision of the Calcutta High Court, which invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools of West Bengal.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma said the judgment dated 3rd April, 2025, in the civil appeal and batch was passed after hearing extensive and exhaustive arguments and upon considering all aspects, factual and legal.

“The settled legal position obtained on the strength of case law was duly considered in the context of the illegalities in the selection process brought out by the reports of the Justice (Retd.) Bag Committee and the Central Bureau of Investigation, along with the admissions made by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in their counter affidavits”, said the bench, in an order dated August 5, which was uploaded today.

The bench noted that the failure on the part of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission to retain the original physical OMR sheets or at least the mirror copies thereof was a significant factor which weighed with the high court and with this court.

“Further, it was noted that the cover-up of lapses and illegalities by the authorities made verification and ascertainment more difficult, leading to the inevitable conviction that the entire selection process was compromised owing to such illegalities. The entire selection, therefore, had to be invalidated to maintain the sanctity of the process of selection, which should be pristine and free of all such infirmities”, said the bench.

However, the interests of the appointed candidates who were untainted were sought to be protected to the greatest extent possible, as is evident from the concluding paragraphs of the judgment, said the bench.

The bench said no doubt, invalidation of such untainted appointments would lead to heartburn and anguish, which the court was fully conscious of, but protecting the purity of the selection process is paramount and necessarily has to be given the highest priority. “Last, but not the least, the adverse remarks made against the authorities concerned, who were wholly and solely responsible for this entire imbroglio, adversely affecting the lives of thousands of candidates, untainted and tainted, were fully warranted and justified”, said the bench.

The bench said these review petitions, which, in effect, seek a re-hearing of the entire matter on merits, therefore, do not deserve to be entertained as all relevant aspects have already been examined and considered comprehensively. “The applications for listing the review petitions in open court are, accordingly, rejected. The review petitions are dismissed. Other interlocutory applications, if any, shall also stand disposed of”, said the bench.

On April 3, a bench comprising then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said this is a case where the entire selection process is vitiated and tainted beyond resolution, and manipulation and fraud on a large scale have tainted the selection process beyond repair. The CJI, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, said, “The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded and accordingly we have made some modifications in the directions given by the high court”.

The bench had delivered its verdict on pleas against the April 22, 2024, Calcutta High Court decision invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools of West Bengal. Citing irregularities such as OMR sheet tampering and rank-jumping, the high court had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools of West Bengal.

The apex court had observed that those who got jobs "wrongly" could be "knocked out", while reserving its verdict on February 10. The apex court heard over 120 petitions, including the one filed by the West Bengal government, against the verdict.

The top court commenced the final hearing on December 19 last year and heard the parties on January 15, 27 and February 10 before reserving the verdict on the politically sensitive case.

The apex court in May last year had put on hold the high court's order over the appointments made by the state's school service commission (SSC). However, the apex court permitted the CBI to continue with its probe in the matter.

The case originated from the alleged irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal SSC, in which 23 lakh candidates appeared for 24,640 posts and a total of 25,753 appointment letters were issued.