Setback For Delhi: Tableau Rejected For Republic Day Parade; Punjab's Tableau Approved

Delhi's tableau was rejected for the Republic Day parade, along with four states. However, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal will participate.

In a significant setback for Delhi, the committee of experts has rejected the theme for Delhi’s tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade, which will take place on January 26, 2025.
the Central government has approved its tableau for the Republic Day celebrations.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Chandigarh: In a significant setback for Delhi, the committee of experts has rejected the theme for Delhi’s tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade, which will take place on January 26, 2025. Along with Delhi, the tableaux from four other states have also not been approved. In contrast, tableaux from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal have been selected to participate in the parade.

Punjab's Tableau Approved

In a positive development for Punjab, the Central government has approved its tableau for the Republic Day celebrations. This year, Punjab's tableau will showcase the vibrant colours of the state's rich culture and heritage, marking its participation in the 76th Republic Day Parade. Punjab, which is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is among the 15 states and Union Territories to have their tableaux featured in the parade.

Previous Controversy Over Punjab’s Tableau

Last year, Punjab's tableau was not selected for the Republic Day parade, a decision that sparked widespread debate and criticism. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had strongly condemned the Central government’s decision, accusing it of disrespecting the sacrifices made by Punjabis during India’s freedom struggle. This year, however, Punjab’s tableau has been approved, much to the relief of the state.

Delhi’s Tableau Rejection Sparks Concerns

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced concerns over the rejection of Delhi’s tableau. He criticised the Central government’s decision, which has left the city-state without representation at this year’s Republic Day parade.

