ETV Bharat / bharat

Setback For BJP Ahead Of Punjab Panchayat Elections; State President Sunil Jakhar 'Resigns'

Chandigarh (Punjab): In a setback to the BJP ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections in Punjab, the saffron party's state President Sunil Jakhar has reportedly resigned from the post with the party high command yet to accept the resignation.

While Jakhar remains tight-lipped over the development, reliable sources in the BJP said that the BJP state President has expressed his unwillingness to continue with the post for personal differences with the state leadership.

It is being said that Jakhar's resignation was on the cards as he had been distancing from party activities and important meetings for the past several days. Jakhar did not attend the meeting held in Chandigarh on Thursday regarding the BJP's membership campaign. The last party meeting Jakhar attended was on September 3 when the BJP launched the party membership.

If sources are to be believed, Jakhar is very angry with the way Ravneet Bittu was given priority in the BJP. According to sources, Sunil Jakhar had started distancing himself from the party since July.