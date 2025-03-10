Setback For Bengal BJP As Another MLA Defects To Trinamool Camp

Kolkata: A major political drama unfurled ahead of the 2026 assembly election when Haldia BJP MLA Tapasi Mandal started to rival Trinamool Camp on Monday. Political observers consider Mandal close to the Leader of Opposition, Subhendu Adhikari, as the duo hail from the same district, Purba Medinipur.
Sources said Mandal reached Kolkata on Sunday to meet with Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi. On Monday, Mandal joined the legislative assembly session and signed the legislators' attendance book as a BJP MLA. As the day progressed, she went to the Trinamool Congress Bhawan and joined the ruling party in the presence of state Power Minister Aroop Biswas. A section of the political circle attributes the move to the outburst of Mandal's outstripping from the district president post.
The BJP had decided not to make any of its MLAs presidents of the district units, following which Mandal reportedly decided to quit the saffron party and join the rival camp.
"I decided to be a part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's developmental initiatives. The BJP is trying to flare up communal tensions in the state. It is pursuing divisive politics, and the people of this state have repeatedly rejected it. It was getting tough for me to accept such politics," she said after switching sides.
In a welcome post on X, the TMC wrote, "Welcoming BJP's Haldia MLA Tapasi Mondal to the Trinamool Congress family! Her decision to join us is a testament to the growing disillusionment with BJP's politics. Under the leadership of Smt.@MamataOfficial, she will work tirelessly for the people's welfare."
Welcoming BJP's Haldia MLA Tapasi Mondal to the Trinamool Congress family!— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 10, 2025
Her decision to join us is a testament to the growing disillusionment with BJP’s politics.
Under the leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial, she will work tirelessly for the people’s welfare.
Mondal won the Haldia seat as a Congress-supported CPI(M) candidate in the 2016 assembly polls. She joined the BJP along with Adhikari in December 2020, just months ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. She successfully retained the Haldia seat in 2021 on a BJP ticket.
Along with Mandal, BJP leader Shyamal Maiti also joined the Trinamool. Maiti was working as a member of the party's state committee and district core committee.
"India is a multilingual, multicultural and multireligious country. Bengal carries that tradition forward. But we noticed that a BJP leader was trying to do violent politics. I left BJP in opposition," Maiti said without naming who he was hinting at.
After losing an MLA, Adhikari has told in close quarters that Mandal's move will have zero impact on the BJP. "People will reject such political opportunists. Not a single BJP worker has joined the TMC along with her. This is the election trend now. People do not support party changers," he said.
The TMC is seeing this defection as a major breach in Adhikari's Purba Medinipur fort ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. However, Mondal is not the first BJP lawmaker to join the TMC.
After the BJP won 77 seats in the 294-member assembly in the 2021 elections, its 12 MLAs joined the TMC. Two BJP MPs also joined the TMC.
However, Barrackpore's Arjun Singh returned to the BJP after being denied a ticket by TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Some of these 12 legislators did not resign as BJP MLAs, while a few had given up their memberships of the assembly to force bypolls in their seats and return to the House after winning them on a TMC ticket.
It was understood that Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh, who was among these 12 MLAs, played a key role in Mandal's defection. He connected her with the TMC leadership, including the party supremo.
