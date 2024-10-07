ETV Bharat / bharat

Set Ablaze For Resisting Rape, Woman Jumps Into Drain To Extinguish Flames In Uttar Pradesh; Hospitalised

The woman jumped into the drain to extinguish the flames after being set ablaze by her cousin in Banda.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Police officials hospitalise woman after she was set ablaze for resisting rape in Uttar Pradesh's Banda
Police officials hospitalise woman after she was set ablaze for resisting rape in Uttar Pradesh's Banda (ETV Bharat)

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): As the nation comes to terms with the horrific rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, a spine-chilling incident of attempted sexual assault with a married woman has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Banda where a man set his own cousin on fire after she resisted a rape attempt. The woman, embroiled in a marital dispute, has been hospitalised after she jumped into a drain to extinguish the flames at her parents home.

The horrific incident took place at a village in the city Kotwali area on Sunday night, CO City Rajiv Pratap Singh said. The woman has been admitted to the hospital with critical injuries, while a case has been registered against the accused, who remains at large, Singh said. Police have also recorded the statement of the victim while further proceedings are going on in the case.

A bottle containing petrol used to set woman ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Banda
A bottle containing petrol used to set woman ablaze in Uttar Pradesh's Banda (ETV Bharat)

Local sources said that the accused was harassing the woman for the last 15 days by calling her and insisting to meet him. On Sunday evening, the woman's mother had gone out of the house for some work when the accused Ram Babu barged into the house at around 8 pm and attempted to rape her. When the woman resisted, he poured a bottle full of petrol on her and set her on fire and fled from the spot, locals said. The woman, surrounded by flames, came out of the house screaming and jumped into a nearby drain to extinguish the fire. The neighbors informed the woman's mother and the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and admitted the woman to the trauma center for treatment.

Trauma Center in Uttar Pradesh's Banda
Trauma Center in Uttar Pradesh's Banda (ETV Bharat)

