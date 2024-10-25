ETV Bharat / bharat

Sessions Court Grants Bail To Sanjay Raut As He Challenges Conviction In Defamation Case

Mumbai: A sessions court here on Friday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut as he challenged his conviction in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.

Raut has filed a revision application in the sessions court against his conviction and the 15-day jail sentence awarded by a magistrate's court.

The Rajya Sabha member appeared before the court on Friday and sought bail. The court granted him bail in the sum of Rs 50,000.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Aarti Kulkarni on September 26 held Raut guilty of defamation under Indian Penal Code section 500. Besides sentencing him to 15 days in jail, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.