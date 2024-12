ETV Bharat / bharat

Serving, Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, Public Places In Assam To Be Banned: Himanta

New Delhi: The Assam government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

A decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.