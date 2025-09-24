ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Serious Wrong’: Calcutta HC Overturns Transfer Of Junior Doctor At The Center Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Protests

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed the West Bengal government’s order transferring Dr Aniket Mahato to Raiganj Hospital in North Dinajpur. Dr Mahato is one of the prominent faces of a protest movement over the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Justice Biswajit Basu has rejected his transfer, saying that it vindicates the claim on “politically motivated” transfers. The judge observed that Dr Mahato was not transferred as per the standard operating procedure (SOP); therefore, the court rejected the order of the Health Department regarding his transfer to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital as per a notification of May 27, 2025, on a senior resident post.

Justice Basu directed the authorities to bring Dr Mahato back to RG Kar Hospital immediately. “The state has committed a serious wrong which needs intervention. The impugned notifications are set aside. The department is ordered to deploy the petitioner to R G Kar with immediate effect,” the judge observed.

In response to the verdict in the case, Dr Mahato said, “The day the transfer guidelines were published, we asked the Health Secretary why only two out of 871 people were being transferred. On what basis is this transfer? We feel there is a lack of transparency here.”

He said that the legal fight against nepotism and corruption in the medical field would continue. “Today, the judge has accepted our demand through his verdict. The state's advocate general and other lawyers could not show any proper reason for this,” Dr Mahato said.