‘Serious Wrong’: Calcutta HC Overturns Transfer Of Junior Doctor At The Center Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Protests
Justice Biswajit Basu directed the authorities to bring Dr Aniket Mahato back to RG Kar Hospital immediately.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has dismissed the West Bengal government’s order transferring Dr Aniket Mahato to Raiganj Hospital in North Dinajpur. Dr Mahato is one of the prominent faces of a protest movement over the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Justice Biswajit Basu has rejected his transfer, saying that it vindicates the claim on “politically motivated” transfers. The judge observed that Dr Mahato was not transferred as per the standard operating procedure (SOP); therefore, the court rejected the order of the Health Department regarding his transfer to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital as per a notification of May 27, 2025, on a senior resident post.
Justice Basu directed the authorities to bring Dr Mahato back to RG Kar Hospital immediately. “The state has committed a serious wrong which needs intervention. The impugned notifications are set aside. The department is ordered to deploy the petitioner to R G Kar with immediate effect,” the judge observed.
In response to the verdict in the case, Dr Mahato said, “The day the transfer guidelines were published, we asked the Health Secretary why only two out of 871 people were being transferred. On what basis is this transfer? We feel there is a lack of transparency here.”
He said that the legal fight against nepotism and corruption in the medical field would continue. “Today, the judge has accepted our demand through his verdict. The state's advocate general and other lawyers could not show any proper reason for this,” Dr Mahato said.
Prosecutor Kartik Kumar Roy said, “The judge has immediately ordered the health department to transfer him (Aniket Mahato) to work at the RG Kar Hospital.”
Apart from Aniket, two other prominent figures in the movement, junior doctors Debashis Halder and Asfakulla Naiya, were also wrongfully transferred by the state health department. The three junior doctors had approached the High Court with this complaint. However, Justice Basu said that the appeal of the two doctors will be heard later. The verdict in the case, which started on June 17, has been announced after four months.
In May, the health department ordered the transfer of three frontline doctors of the RG Kar movement, Debashis, Asfakulla and Mahato, to the district hospital.
Three people have approached the court against this order. While Debashis and Asfaqulla joined the district hospital as directed, Mahato did not join the work.
