'Serious Concern': SC’s Tough Words For Uttarakhand Government Over 'Misuse' Of Environmental Funds, Seeks Its Response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday minced no words in criticising the alleged misuse of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds by the Uttarakhand government to purchase iPhones and other items and sought a response from the Chief Secretary of the state.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The top court emphasised that it is necessary to ensure accountability for the proper utilisation of CAMPA funds. The bench said these funds play a vital role in environmental conservation.

According to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), CAMPA funds, meant for afforestation, were allegedly used towards inadmissible expenditures, including the purchase of iPhones, laptops, fridges, and renovation of buildings. The CAG report, which examined the use of CAMPA funds from 2019-2022, revealed multiple financial irregularities. Reportedly, the funds were also used for fighting court cases and personal expenses besides being used for purchasing iPhones, laptops, fridges, coolers, and office renovations.

During the hearing, the bench said that the CAMPA fund is allocated for utilisation for increasing the green cover. The bench said the utilisation of this fund for non-admissible activities and not depositing the interest as per the Act with the SCAF (State Compensatory Afforestation Funds) is a matter of serious concern.

"We, therefore, direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to file an affidavit on these aspects," said the bench. The bench also pointed out that despite repeated requests from CAMPA authorities, the interest amounting to Rs 275.34 crore between 2019-20 and 2021-22, was not paid.

According to the report, the state government acknowledged the issue and claimed that Rs 150 crore of the interest liability was deposited in July 2023. It has been alleged that a substantial amount remained unaccounted for. The bench made it clear that if the state governments fail to submit a satisfactory response by March 19, then it will ask Chief Secretary Radhu Raturi to appear before the court.

The top court made these remarks while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the environmental conservation and preservation of forests.