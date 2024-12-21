ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Killed As Container Truck Overturns On Car On Nelamangala National Highway Near Bengaluru

A series of accidents on the Nelamangala National Highway killed six people when a container truck overturned onto a car after colliding with another truck.

A horrific series of accidents took place on the Nelamangala National Highway on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of six people.
Container Truck overturns on car on Nelamangala National Highway In Karnataka on Saturday (ETV Bharat)
Bengaluru: A horrific series of accidents took place on the Nelamangala National Highway on Saturday near Bengaluru, resulting in the deaths of six people. The incident occurred after a collision between two container trucks, which caused one of the containers to overturn onto a car, crushing it and killing all six occupants on the spot, the police said.

The series of accidents took place near T Begur in Nelamangala taluk, involving two cars, two container trucks and a school bus. The collision initially occurred between the speeding trucks, and the force of the impact caused a container to overturn onto a car. Tragically, six people--two women, two men and a child--lost their lives, according to the police.

The pile-up caused significant traffic congestion on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway. The Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot and removed the overturned container.

The car bearing number KA 01 ND 1536 was completely crushed by the container, with the bodies of the victims trapped inside. All the passengers in the car were confirmed dead.

TAGGED:

