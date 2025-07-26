Septuagenarian Cooch Behar Man Gets NRC Notice From Assam FT

Cooch Behar: After Uttarkumar Brajbasi and Anjali Seal, another resident of Mathabhanga in West Bengal's Cooch Behar has received a National Register of Citizens (NRC) notice from the Assam Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator.

Septuagenarian Nishikanta Das went to Assam with his identity documents; however, they were not accepted. Post his return, a worried Das has sought the state government's help. "We have been residents of Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar for more than a hundred years. However, in May last year, I received an NRC notice from the Assam Foreigners Tribunal. I also appeared before the Assam Foreigners' Tribunal with all my documents, including 1958 land documents and photo IDs. But none were accepted," he said.

The tribunal asked him to show that the name of his father, Devendra Chandra Das, was included in the electoral roll before 1971, which became impossible for him to furnish. "My father died in 1980. From where can I get such old documents?" asked Das, an egg trader.

Nishikanta Das with his EPIC. (ETV Bharat)

"I went to Guwahati with my wife 30 years ago on business. I worked there for more than six months. At that time, Assam Police arrested me from the VIP Chowpatty area, adjacent to Guwahati airport, on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi. However, the owner of the place where I worked informed the police that I was not a Bangladeshi national," Das said.

After his release, Das came to Cooch Behar and showed identity documents of Indian citizenship to the police, who allowed the couple to go. But, I don't know why they sent me a notice again after so many years," Das wondered.

Notably, Assam FT is collecting information from every police station and serving NRC notices to people who were arrested on suspicion of being Bangladeshi in the past. It is believed that since Das was arrested by the Assam Police on the same suspicion 30 years ago, the notice may have been sent to him based on the documents available with the police at that time.

Cooch Behar District Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik at Das' house. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the notice has sparked a political fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition BJP. Cooch Behar District Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik visited Das' house on Saturday. "BJP is anti-Bengali. That is why it is spreading panic amongst the residents by sending such notices. We are with him. I am informing the state leadership about the whole matter. A protest program will be held against the Assam government at the Assam-Bengal border on July 27," he said.

Responding to Bhowmik's claims, the BJP has accused TMC of doing politics in every matter. Coach Behar district BJP president Abhijit Bartender said, "He went to work in Assam. Maybe for this he was sent such a notice. He will have to show their documents. Trinamool is unnecessarily dragging the matter into the field of politics."