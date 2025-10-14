ETV Bharat / bharat

September 2025 Inflation At 1.54%; Kerala, 8 Other States See Higher Price Pressures

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Inflation in September 2025 stood at 1.54 percent compared to the same month in 2024 staying well within the RBI's target range. However nine states recorded inflation rates above the national average. Kerala topped the list at 9.05 percent, followed by Jammu & Kashmir at 4.38 percent and Karnataka at 3.3 percent making them the top three.

Experts note that while national inflation remains moderate higher price levels in some states may still pose challenges for certain sections of the population particularly those with lower or fixed incomes.

According to the data of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, National Statistics Office (NSO), in September 2025, the year on year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.54 percent, marking a notable drop of 53 basis points from August. This is the lowest overall inflation recorded since June 2017, offering some relief on the general price front.

States Above National Average

In September 2025, a number of states reported inflation rates higher than the national average of 1.54 percent. Kerala stood out with a sharp rise in prices, recording inflation at 9.05 percent. Jammu & Kashmir followed with 4.38 percent, while Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu saw inflation at 3.33 percent, 3.06 percent and 2.77 percent respectively. Himachal Pradesh 2.74 percent, Uttarakhand 2.25 percent, West Bengal 1.97 percent and Maharashtra 1.74 percent were also above the national average. These figures suggest localised price pressures, possibly driven by regional supply issues, demand trends or sector-specific challenges.

States With Negative Growth

Some states, however, experienced a fall in prices compared to the previous year. Uttar Pradesh saw the steepest decline, with inflation in the negative at 0.61 percent. Assam and Bihar also recorded deflation at 0.56 percent and 0.51 percent respectively, while Telangana showed a marginal drop at 0.15 percent. These trends point to either a dip in consumer demand or stronger supply conditions in those regions especially in food and essential goods.

Even more striking is the trend in food prices, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) showed a deflation of -2.28 percent compared to the same month last year with rural areas at -2.17 percent and urban areas at -2.47 percent. This sharp decline, a 164 basis point drop from the previous month, makes it the lowest food inflation since December 2018. For many households, especially those feeling the pinch in recent months, this slowdown in price rise, particularly for essential food items could ease some of the everyday financial pressure.

Here's The Reason

Seasoned economist and retired JNU professor Arun Kumar told ETV Bharat that the CPI in each state is based on a consumption basket, which includes specific commodities and their respective prices. These prices often vary from one state to another. For example, in Kerala, the prices of some items are higher than the national average.