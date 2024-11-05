ETV Bharat / bharat

Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Among 57 Deceased Legislators Paid Tribute By J&K Assembly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir union territory assembly on Tuesday paid obituaries to 57 deceased legislators including the late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The speaker of the assembly Abdul Rahim Rather asked the assembly to maintain two minutes silence and hold prayers for these legislators.

Rather mentioned that it is not possible to pay individual obituaries to all these leaders but the assembly should remember their services and pray for their eternal peace.

Among the legislators and parliamentarians were former president of India Pranab Mukherjee, former BJP veteran and prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and communist leader and former speaker of Lok Sabha Somnath Chaterjee and late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who has represented the Sopore Assembly constituency of the Baramulla district thrice in 1972, 1977 and 1987.

Geelani, who was elected on Mutiha United Front (MUF), later spearheaded the separatist movement in Kashmir and passed away in September 2021. His funeral was not allowed during the day by the authorities and he was buried in the neighbouring graveyard in Hyderpora area of Srinagar during the night hours.

Except for two legislators Rafiq Naik of People's Democratic Party and Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri) of National Conference, none of the leaders mentioned Geelani separately in their obituaries.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma while addressing during the obituary period said that the list included the stalwart leaders who shaped the country's politics and served people.

"Many deceased legislators in the list are inspirations for us. They served the country and Jammu and in difficult period," Sharma said, paying special prayers for BJP legislator from Nagrota, Devender Singh Rana, who passed away last week after a prolonged illness.

Sharma specially mentioned BJP's late leader and former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee saying that his life was a "model and inspiration" for all the legislators.