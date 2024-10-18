ETV Bharat / bharat

'Separated 32 Years Ago...No Connection With Brother Gopal Joshi': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi denied any ties to the BJP ticket fraud case, clarifying he’s had no contact with brother Gopal Joshi.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi addressed the media on Friday, firmly denying any connection to the ongoing BJP ticket fraud case in Bengaluru, specifically regarding Gopal Joshi.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Hubli: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi addressed the media on Friday, firmly denying any connection to the ongoing BJP ticket fraud case in Bengaluru, specifically regarding Gopal Joshi. "I have no sister," Joshi stated. "My mother has four children, one of whom is Gopal Joshi, but we haven’t been in contact for the last 32 years." He emphasised that if anyone is misusing his name for personal gain, it has no relation to him.

He mentioned that a City Civil Court in Bengaluru had issued an injunction in 2013 prohibiting the mention of his name in connection with such matters, and he provided documentation to support this claim. "Vijayalakshmi has been inaccurately described as my sister in the FIR registered in Bengaluru. In reality, I have no sister, which makes these allegations baseless," he asserted.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi addresses the media in New Delhi on Friday (ETV Bharat)

Joshi reiterated that his family and the BJP are not implicated in the case and called for action against Gopal Joshi if wrongdoing has occurred. "I have been in politics for 25 years. While others have faced corruption allegations, I maintain a clean record," he stated in response to criticism from the Congress party.

An FIR has been registered at the Basaveshwarnagar police station against Gopal Joshi for allegedly defrauding a former JDS MLA of Rs 2 crore under the pretext of securing a BJP Lok Sabha ticket.

New Delhi/Hubli: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi addressed the media on Friday, firmly denying any connection to the ongoing BJP ticket fraud case in Bengaluru, specifically regarding Gopal Joshi. "I have no sister," Joshi stated. "My mother has four children, one of whom is Gopal Joshi, but we haven’t been in contact for the last 32 years." He emphasised that if anyone is misusing his name for personal gain, it has no relation to him.

He mentioned that a City Civil Court in Bengaluru had issued an injunction in 2013 prohibiting the mention of his name in connection with such matters, and he provided documentation to support this claim. "Vijayalakshmi has been inaccurately described as my sister in the FIR registered in Bengaluru. In reality, I have no sister, which makes these allegations baseless," he asserted.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi addresses the media in New Delhi on Friday (ETV Bharat)

Joshi reiterated that his family and the BJP are not implicated in the case and called for action against Gopal Joshi if wrongdoing has occurred. "I have been in politics for 25 years. While others have faced corruption allegations, I maintain a clean record," he stated in response to criticism from the Congress party.

An FIR has been registered at the Basaveshwarnagar police station against Gopal Joshi for allegedly defrauding a former JDS MLA of Rs 2 crore under the pretext of securing a BJP Lok Sabha ticket.

Last Updated : 8 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION MINISTER PRALHAD JOSHIGOPAL JOSHIBJP TICKET FRAUD CASESEPARATED 32 YEARS AGO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.