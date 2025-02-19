‘Separate Spaces For Childcare, Feeding Rooms Are Important In Public Buildings': SC To States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasised having separate spaces for childcare and feeding of infants in public buildings and asked state governments to ensure such facilities were provided.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Prasanna B Varale. The bench said the privacy of mothers would be ensured by setting up such facilities and it would also prove beneficial for infants. "In so far as public buildings which are at the stage of planning and construction at public places, the state governments may ensure that sufficient space is reserved for the purposes referred to above," said the bench.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking directions to construct feeding rooms, childcare rooms or any other facilities for infants and mothers in public spaces.

A counsel, representing the Centre, contended that the secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development on February 27, 2024, issued a communication on the issue to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and union territories (UT).

The bench said it was conscious that it issued no notice to states and UTs, and expressed satisfaction over the secretary's communication incorporating the prayers in the petition. "We find that the said advice which has been issued by the central government is in accordance with the fundamental rights ensured under Articles 14 and 15 (3) of the Constitution," said the bench.

The bench said it finds that the advice for setting up of the aforesaid facilities at public places is for the purpose of ensuring privacy and ease of discharge of duties of mothers who have young children and for the benefit of the infants. The bench said if states were to act on the advice, then it would go a long way in facilitating privacy to young mothers and infants at the time of feeding.

The bench directed the Centre to incorporate the advisory in the form of a reminder communication to the chief secretaries and administrators of the states and UTs along with a copy of its order. The bench disposed of the plea and asked the Centre to comply with its direction within two weeks.