Separate Accidents Claim 10 Lives In Karnataka

Bengaluru: A total of 10 people were killed in two separate accidents in Bagalkot and Haveri districts of Karnataka on Thursday.

Seven from the same family, including six on the spot and one at the hospital, died after the car they were travelling in lost control and rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside from behind on National Highway 48 near Motebennur village in Byadagi taluk of Haveri. Four of the deceased are residents of Siddeshwar Nagar in Ranebennur, two are from Harihar, and the other two are from Goa. They have been identified as Faran (27), Ummishipa (16), Alisha (20), Phulakhan (17) and Feroze (42). The identity of the other two bodies is yet to be ascertained. A critically injured person has been admitted to Haveri District Hospital. The entire family was going to Agadi Thota Park for a holiday, from where they had planned to visit Goa for a program at Feroze's house in Ranebennur on Wednesday. They had gone for a walk after finishing it, family sources said. The Byadgi Police have sent the bodies to the morgue of the district hospital for autopsy.

"An Audi car collided with a lorry from behind near Motebennur. There were eight people in the car, including two men and six women. They were heading towards Hubballi from Ranebennur. Six people died on the spot, and their bodies have been sent for autopsy. It has been learned that excessive speed was the cause of the accident. Further investigation is underway," said Haveri SP Anshukumar.

In another accident, three people died when the bike they were riding hit a lorry near the Seemeekeri bypass on the outskirts of Bagalkot city. The deceased — Sidhu (16), Santosh (16) and Kamanna (16) — were students and hailed from Maranal village. Their bodies were strewn on the road due to the impact of the accident. Later, Kaladagi Police collected the bodies and sent them for autopsy.