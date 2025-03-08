No Mobile Network, No Brides For Boys Of Madhya Pradesh's Nayegaon Village

Seoni: Madhya Pradesh along with many other states in India is achieving new heights in information technology. But there is a village in MP's Seoni district where the youth are facing heat on multiple fronts due to lack of cell phone network. What is more alarming is that the boys of this village are not able to find marriage alliances as a result of the absence of solid communication network.

These days, has become common to hear about disputes between husband and wife due to mobiles. But in the Seoni district, there is a village named Nayegaon in Kurai block in the buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve where the number of unmarried boys is increasing day by day. No one is ready to get their daughter married to boys in this village. The main reason for this is said to be the lack of mobile network.

The population of the village is about 850. And more than two dozen men are over 35 years old. They are not finding brides. If any proposal comes, the girl's family eventually backs out after hearing that there is no mobile network.

No telecom company

In this Nayegaon village, there is no network of any telecom company. People have mobile phones, but to talk, one has to go 3 kilometers away from the village, only then can one talk on the phone. Shyama Bai, a resident of the village, is worried about the marriage of her 29-year-old son. Shyama Bai says, "There is a lot of trouble due to lack of network. No one is even giving the girl for my son. The girl's family says that there is no network here, the phone is not reachable. They are saying there should be network in the village, only then they will marry their daughter to our son."

'How will we talk to our daughter?'

Dulam Singh Kunjam of the same village says, "There is no network, that is why no one gives their daughter in marriage. This problem is with everyone. If we go to see a girl somewhere, her parents say that there is no network in your village, how will we talk to our girl." He said, "At the time of even delivery, one has to go far from the village to call the ambulance."

Network 3 km away from village

The Anganwadi worker of the village said, "They have to go to another village for any work. Boys do not get married in this village because there is no mobile network here. The girl's family does come to see the boy, but due to the lack of mobile, they do not give the approval. If there is any illness in the village or if an ambulance has to be informed for delivery, then also one has to go 3 km distance to make a mobile call."

Pench Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director Rajneesh Singh said, "This village is built in the forest, so there is a problem of network here. BSNL mobile company has asked for permission to install a tower inside the buffer zone. Soon the problem of network will be solved in this village."