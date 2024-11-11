Senior Officials Of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Department of Economic Affairs Visit RRTS Corridor

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) members accompanied by officials from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, as well as senior officials of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Monday visited the first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)-Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut-corridor.

According to NCRTC officials, during the visit, a detailed presentation was given to the members covering the project overview and various innovative initiatives taken by NCRTC, challenges overcome in the implementation of the project and so on.

After that members took a round trip on the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to Duhai RRTS station, where they experienced the commuter-centric features of the Namo Bharat trains, NCRTC officials said.

They expressed their appreciation for the detailed focus on the comfort and diverse needs of commuters. They particularly noticed the presence of women in various roles such as train operators, station control officers and so on and commended the women-led development of the organisation, NCRTC officials added.

The members saw a demonstration of several groundbreaking technologies being adopted for this first-of-its-kind project in India. The members praised the NCRTC team on the adoption of these innovative practices including the implementation of the latest technologies, such as ETCS-2 signalling over an LTE backbone for this transformative mobility solution, the official said.

According to officials, they were keen to learn about the initiatives taken by the NCRTC team to share the knowledge and experience gained during the implementation of this project with industry peers both within India and abroad.

AIIB is one of the primary financial partners for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, having extended a loan of USD 500 million through the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the NCRTC officials informed.