ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Dies after Falling off Fourth Floor of His Delhi House

New Delhi: Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay died on Sunday when he fell off the fourth floor of his house during an inspection of a renovation work in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Sunday, police said.

A senior police officer said 64-year-old Upadhyay, elder brother of former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, suffered serious head injuries after he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor of the building. At around 2.50 pm, police received information from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj regarding admission of Umesh Upadhyay, the officer said.

"On enquiry, it came to light that at about 10.30 am, when Upadhyay was inspecting the renovation work of his building, he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor," the officer said. The veteran journalist was seriously hurt in his head and suffered multiple other injuries. He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre at around 11 am, where he later succumbed to injuries, police said.

Another police officer said that Upadhyay's family was currently not residing at his residential building due to renovation work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the journalist's death.