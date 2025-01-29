ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior IPS Officers R Prakash, Vidyut Vikash Appointed DIGs In CBI

New Delhi: Senior IPS officers R Prakash and Vidyut Vikash were on Wednesday appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CBI.

Prakash, a 2008 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the DIG for an initial tenure of five years, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Vikash, who is already working as Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been appointed as the DIG, another order said, adding that he will have a tenure till February 18, 2025.