Senior IAS Officer T V Somanathan Appointed As Cabinet Secretary

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday named Finance Secretary T V Somanathan as the new Cabinet Secretary for a tenure of two years. He will succeed incumbent Rajeev Gauba, who completes his five-year term on the top bureaucratic post this month-end.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Somanathan's appointment as the cabinet secretary with a tenure of two years from August 30, 2024, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The ACC-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also approved his appointment as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Cabinet Secretariat "from the date he joins the assignment till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary", it said.

Somanathan, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, served as the joint secretary and additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) under Modi for a little over two years between 2015 and 2017.

Later, he served in his cadre state before being appointed as the expenditure secretary in December 2019. Somanathan (now 59 years) was designated as the finance secretary in April 2021.

A qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Company Secretary (CS), he knows five languages -- English, French, Hausa (spoken in select parts of Africa), Hindi and Tamil, according to official records. The veteran bureaucrat also has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in economics from Calcutta University.