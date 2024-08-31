Senior IAS Officer Dharmendra Appointed New Chief Secretary Of Delhi

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of 1989-batch AGMUT cadre was appointed as the new chief secretary of Delhi government, the MHA announced on Saturday.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT:1989) is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f.01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the ministry of home affairs said in its order.

Dharmendra has been serving as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh since April 2022. He takes over from Naresh Kumar whose tenure as Delhi CS was extended twice by the Centre and ends on Aug 31.

Dharmendra was serving as the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) prior to his posting to the northeastern state.