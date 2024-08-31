ETV Bharat / bharat

Senior IAS Officer Dharmendra Appointed New Chief Secretary Of Delhi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of 1989-batch AGMUT cadre has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the Delhi government. He has been serving as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh since 2022 and takes over from Naresh Kumar whose tenure as Delhi CS was extended twice by the Centre and ends on Aug 31.

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra
Senior IAS officer Dharmendra (X@airnewsalerts)

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of 1989-batch AGMUT cadre was appointed as the new chief secretary of Delhi government, the MHA announced on Saturday.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT:1989) is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f.01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the ministry of home affairs said in its order.

Dharmendra has been serving as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh since April 2022. He takes over from Naresh Kumar whose tenure as Delhi CS was extended twice by the Centre and ends on Aug 31.

Dharmendra was serving as the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) prior to his posting to the northeastern state.

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Dharmendra of 1989-batch AGMUT cadre was appointed as the new chief secretary of Delhi government, the MHA announced on Saturday.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT:1989) is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f.01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the ministry of home affairs said in its order.

Dharmendra has been serving as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh since April 2022. He takes over from Naresh Kumar whose tenure as Delhi CS was extended twice by the Centre and ends on Aug 31.

Dharmendra was serving as the chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) prior to his posting to the northeastern state.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MHA ON DELHI GOVTIAS DHARMENDRANEW DELHI CHIEF SECRETARY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.