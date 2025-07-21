ETV Bharat / bharat

Tharoor 'Not One Of Us', Won't Be Invited To Congress Events Till Change In Stance: Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was no longer considered "one of us" and will not be invited to any party programme in Kerala capital till he changes his stance on the national security issue, Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said on Sunday.

Muraleedharan said that Tharoor, also a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, was no longer considered "one of us" and the party's national leadership will decide what action was required against the Congress MP.

"Till he (Tharoor) changes his stance, we will not invite him to any party programme held in Thiruvananthapuram. He is not with us, so there is no question of him boycotting an event," Muraleedharan said. He was replying to reporters' queries seeking his view on Tharoor sticking to his stand on the issue of national security.

His response also comes a day after Tharoor had said that the nation comes first and parties are the means of making the country better. The Congress MP had also said that a lot of people have been very critical of him because of his stand supporting the armed forces and the central government in connection with what happened recently in the country and its borders.

"But I will stand my ground, because I believe this is the right thing for the country," he had said at an event in Kochi on Saturday. Tharoor had also said that when people like him call for cooperating with other parties in the interests of national security, their own parties feel that it's disloyal to them and that becomes a big problem.