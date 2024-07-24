ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks out in Mumbai High-Rise; 4 Including Senior Citizen Suffer from Suffocation

author img

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

A blaze erupted in a 20-storey Mumbai highrise residential building on Wednesday morning. Several persons suffered from suffocation. The fire was confined to electric cables from the 15th to the 20th floor and the blaze was brought under control.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Four people, including a senior citizen, suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in a 20-storey residential building in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at around 9 am in the building, E High Tower, on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari. It was confined to electric cables from the 15th to the 20th floor of the high-rise, an official said.

Two fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot on receiving a call and the blaze was doused within two hours, he said.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Four people, including a 71-year-old man, suffered from suffocation after smoke engulfed the affected floors, and they were immediately rushed to SBS Hospital and KJ Care Hospital in the area, said the official.

The elderly man was discharged after treatment, while the other three were still under medical care and their condition was stated to be stable, he added.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Four people, including a senior citizen, suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in a 20-storey residential building in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at around 9 am in the building, E High Tower, on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari. It was confined to electric cables from the 15th to the 20th floor of the high-rise, an official said.

Two fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot on receiving a call and the blaze was doused within two hours, he said.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Four people, including a 71-year-old man, suffered from suffocation after smoke engulfed the affected floors, and they were immediately rushed to SBS Hospital and KJ Care Hospital in the area, said the official.

The elderly man was discharged after treatment, while the other three were still under medical care and their condition was stated to be stable, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAIFIREMAHARASHTRASUFFOCATIONMUMBAI BUILDING FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.