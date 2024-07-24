ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks out in Mumbai High-Rise; 4 Including Senior Citizen Suffer from Suffocation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Four people, including a senior citizen, suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation after a fire erupted in a 20-storey residential building in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The blaze was reported at around 9 am in the building, E High Tower, on SV Road in the western suburb of Jogeshwari. It was confined to electric cables from the 15th to the 20th floor of the high-rise, an official said.

Two fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot on receiving a call and the blaze was doused within two hours, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.