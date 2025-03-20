Senior BEL Engineer Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Defense Secrets To Pakistan

Bengaluru: In a joint operation by Central, state, and military intelligence agencies, a senior engineer at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was arrested on charges of leaking sensitive defence information to Pakistani operatives in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.

The accused, Deep Raj Chandra, was employed at BEL’s Product Development and Innovation Centre. BEL, a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defense, is responsible for manufacturing advanced electronic equipment for ground and aerospace applications. Authorities suspect that Chandra had been sharing classified information related to communication systems, radar technologies, production mechanisms, and security arrangements at BEL.

Investigation and Arrest

Military Intelligence initially detected Chandra’s suspicious activities, following which Karnataka State Intelligence tracked him down. Reports indicate that he had been relaying critical defence information through encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, as well as via email. In return, he allegedly received payments in his cryptocurrency account.

During the investigation, authorities seized Chandra’s laptop and mobile phones. Preliminary examinations confirmed that he had accessed and transmitted sensitive data from various BEL departments. Officials are now working to assess the extent of the breach and its potential impact on national security.

Suspect’s Background and Modus Operandi

Chandra, originally from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, had been residing in Mathikere, Bengaluru. Intelligence sources revealed that he had been involved in espionage for nearly three years. He reportedly maintained contact with Pakistani operatives through internet calls, using encrypted platforms to avoid detection.

The investigation is ongoing, with intelligence agencies analysing digital evidence to determine the full extent of the security compromise. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings.