India's One Of Leading Advocates Iqbal Chagla Passes Away

Mumbai: Senior advocate Iqbal Chagla, one of India’s leading lawyers, passed away on Sunday here, family sources said. He was 85.

Iqbal Chagla, son of former Bombay High Court Chief Justice M C Chagla, was unwell for a few days. He was the father of the sitting judge of the Bombay HC Justice R I Chagla.

As per the sources, his last rites will be performed on Monday at the Worli crematorium. Born in 1939, Chagla obtained an MA in History and Law from Cambridge University. He was then called to the Bombay Bar and was conferred with the Senior Advocate's gown in the 1970s.